4 suspects charged in homicide case from 2019

GOLDEN, Colo. – Four suspects have been charged with the death of 23-year-old Ervin Spahitch that occurred in 2019.

According to Wheat Ridge police, officers were called to the 3200 block of Gray street on a report of shots fired on Jan. 26, 2019.

A Prius was found with its engine running and Spahitch was inside, slumped over. He was non-responsive and bleeding, police said.

Police found shell casings on the ground near the car and bullet holes in the car.

Spahitch was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wheat Ridge police say that Jonathan Joseph Montoya, Jalen Isiah Wilson, Christian Salas, and Marissa Lawrence have been charged with first degree murder.

The three males have been arrested and appeared in court on Jan. 29.

In addition to first degree murder, Montoya was also charged with first degree murder-after deliberation, attempted aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, tampering with physical evidence and four violent crime counts.

Wilson was also charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, three counts of attempted aggravated robbery, menacing and six violent crime counts.

Additionally, Salas has been charged with attempted aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, tampering with physical evidence and four violent crimes.

All three male suspects are being held without bond.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Lawrence.

Anyone who has information on Marissa Lawrence should contact the Wheat Ridge Police Department at crimetips@ci.wheatridge.co.us or at 303-235-2903. Photos of Lawrence are shown below: