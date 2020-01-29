Wheat Ridge police respond to a threat at Everitt Middle School

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Wheat Ridge police say they responded to a threat at Everitt Middle School Wednesday morning.

A call came into dispatch around 8:10 a.m.

Police say that this is not a bomb threat, and there is no threat to the children or the public.

Students are allowed into the school.

Police say the school is secure at this time.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, police say that the threat was not confirmed, but the School Resource Officer will monitor school activity throughout the day.

 

