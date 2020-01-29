Through new Colorado program, beer CO2 emissions will soon help grow marijuana instead of polluting the air

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It was undoubtedly a uniquely Colorado event: on Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis, along with marijuana dispensary The Clinic and craft brewery Denver Beer Co., announced a new pilot program that will help brewers make more money, protect the environment and help grow marijuana.

The process will take CO2 produced during the beer making process and instead of emitting it into the air, it will be captured and transported to help grow marijuana in growhouses.

I was joined by @CDPHE & @COEnergyOffice to announce two pilot programs focused on energy usage and environmental responsibility in the cannabis and beer industries today! MORE: https://t.co/5kRz30Idsr pic.twitter.com/Ba9dZiUN2F — Jared Polis (@GovofCO) January 29, 2020

"The CO2 that was a waste stream for us can now be captured into a revenue stream while eliminating our emissions," said Charlie Berger, one of the founders of Denver Beer Co.

"It starts here but the sky is the limit -- we want this to be a model," Polis said.

It is estimated Denver Beer Co. will be able to capture 100,000 pounds of carbon through the technology.

“The Clinic consistently strives to incorporate sustainable practices into our operations,” said Brian Cusworth, director of operations for The Clinic. “We know that the nation is watching Colorado to see how cultivators of legal marijuana handle our responsibilities to our customers, our community and our planet. With our participation in this project, we’ll demonstrate how an ethical, civic-minded cannabis industry can make a difference while still engaging in smart business practices.”

The state will oversee the pilot process.