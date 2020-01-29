Temperatures stay cool Thursday before big weekend warm-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Temperatures will stay in the mid-40s in Denver on Thursday. There is a 10-percent chance for a couple of isolated snow or mixed showers on the Front Range but most places will stay dry.

The mountains will see some scattered snow showers on and off throughout the day. Totals will stay small under an inch in places that see snow.

Dry weather moves in Friday and through the weekend. Temperatures will heat up to the 60s on Saturday and Sunday, making for great outside weather just in time for the weekend.

Another storm system moves in Monday and Tuesday, bringing a chance of snow to Denver and much cooler temperatures.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.