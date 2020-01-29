× Tech Junkie – Amp up your Super Bowl tech gear

If you’re hosting a Super Bowl party you need that Super setup when it comes to your TV and sound system. Here are a few things you should think about before the big game.

Size it properly – bigger isn’t always better People think the biggest TV is almost the best TV but slow your roll! Size the TV for the room it’s going in. A giant TV in a small room looks weird and overpowers everything else. Even though you can afford that 80″ screen doesn’t mean you should buy it.

4K – in 2020 there’s no reason to buy anything less You will still find a few discount TVs on the shelf rockin’ 1080p but with 4K prices as low as they are and 4k is clearly the future of TV, there’s simply no reason NOT to get 4K. Resist the urge to get that super-discounted 1080p screen unless you’re buying something under 32″.

HDR – not necessary but a definite plus! HDR is similar to the technology we now have on our phones that help those photos pop. It uses a high-dynamic range to create better contrast between the dark and light areas in video. It looks great although most shows aren’t broadcasting in HDR. Netflix and other streaming services are starting to offer HDR content. It’s worth the upgrade if you can afford the price difference. OLED – Worth it if you can afford it Similar to HDR, OLED is an worth upgrade if you want to spend the extra money. Organic LED is a technology where the LED screen uses organic material to produce light. This means that there is no need for backlighting and the screen can be super thin. OLED screens also have darker blacks and simply look amazing. Those on a budget will likely not grab OLED but if you can afford it, it’s a worth upgrade!