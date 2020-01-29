Tech Junkie – Amp up your Super Bowl tech gear
People think the biggest TV is almost the best TV but slow your roll! Size the TV for the room it’s going in. A giant TV in a small room looks weird and overpowers everything else. Even though you can afford that 80″ screen doesn’t mean you should buy it.
You will still find a few discount TVs on the shelf rockin’ 1080p but with 4K prices as low as they are and 4k is clearly the future of TV, there’s simply no reason NOT to get 4K. Resist the urge to get that super-discounted 1080p screen unless you’re buying something under 32″.
HDR is similar to the technology we now have on our phones that help those photos pop. It uses a high-dynamic range to create better contrast between the dark and light areas in video. It looks great although most shows aren’t broadcasting in HDR. Netflix and other streaming services are starting to offer HDR content. It’s worth the upgrade if you can afford the price difference.
OLED – Worth it if you can afford it
Similar to HDR, OLED is an worth upgrade if you want to spend the extra money. Organic LED is a technology where the LED screen uses organic material to produce light. This means that there is no need for backlighting and the screen can be super thin. OLED screens also have darker blacks and simply look amazing. Those on a budget will likely not grab OLED but if you can afford it, it’s a worth upgrade!
Most TVs these days include built-in smartTV features. Some have Roku, Android TV or other smartTV ecosystems. Beware! While I love the smartTV features we usually keep our screens for 5-10 years and that smart tech usually gets long in the tooth after just 2 years or so.
I prefer to look for smartTV devices that attach to the TV. If you’re an Apple fanactic you can’t go wrong with the newest 4K AppleTV. Otherwise I recommend the Nvidia Shield TV. It’s my favorite smartTV device in 2020.
Sound matters!
Unfortunately we spend so much time focusing on the TV itself that we often forget about the sound. Sound matters! In fact, it’s just as important as the picture. Soundbars have come a long way. The Samsung Soundbar Q80R packs amazing 5.1.2 Dolby sound from a single soundbar a subwoofer. Sure, it’s expensive at $1,000 but well worth the price if you want amazing sound without a ga-zillion speakers spread around your room.