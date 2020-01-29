Should an annual mental health exam be covered by insurance in Colorado?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Colorado lawmakers have authority over insurance companies regarding what they cover if they offer insurance plans in the state.

While annual physical examinations to check blood pressure and cholesterol have been common for years, lawmakers are exploring the possibility of making an annual mental health examination covered by Colorado plans.

"We will save money and we will save lives," Rep. Colin Larson (R-Littleton) said in support of the bill Wednesday.

At the Colorado State Capitol today a press conference on a bill to require Colorado insurance plans to offer an annual mental health exam for free - just like a physical. #coleg #copolitics pic.twitter.com/1HmbHHDQ98 — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) January 29, 2020

Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet (D-Adams) came up with the idea after a school safety interim committee this past summer. She says it has the potential of preventing major mental health episodes just like a physical can prevent heart attacks.

Jenet believes it can help change the current mental health system.

"If we started with these annual mental wellness exams -- lets say that provider is a social worker -- that's the appropriate level of care. And then [the] social worker sends those to the psychologist for the next level of care. And the psychologist sends those to the psychiatrist, then we do have an appropriate workforce to meet that need," Jenet said.

The bill was heard in the House Health and Insurance Committee Wednesday. It advanced with bipartisan support.

Insurance companies have remained neutral on the bill.