× Mountain View Fire Rescue warns against burning trash

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Mountain View Fire Rescue responded to the area of 7700 Weld County Road 26 where a party was burning trash on Tuesday.

MVFR says that burning your trash can contaminate the air, water and land, and is a danger to your health and the environment.

MVFR is continuing to investigate the site today.

It is not ok to burn your trash! Yesterday we responded to the area of 7700 Weld County Road 26 where a party was burning trash. It can contaminate the air, water and the land! It is dangerous for your health and the environment. The site is being investigated today. pic.twitter.com/FGDA1jkHTR — Mt View Fire Rescue (@MVFireRescue) January 29, 2020