Husband of crash victim: I miss the little things the most

Posted 6:04 am, January 29, 2020, by

Matt Mauser, the husband of Christina Mauser, one of the nine victims killed in the helicopter crash that included basketball legend Kobe Bryant, talks with CNN’s Anderson Cooper about her life and what she meant to him.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.