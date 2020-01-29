House approves bill that would protect renters from being discriminated against for vacated evictions

DENVER –The House of Representatives approved a bill Wednesday that would protect renters from being discriminated against for vacated evictions. The bill was sponsored by Rep. Dominique Jackson.

The bill will now be sent to the Senate for consideration.

“Today the House moved us one step closer to guaranteeing that people who have an eviction filed against them, but who haven’t actually been evicted, can access the housing they need,” said Rep. Jackson. “Affordable and accessible housing has long been a top priority of mine, and I’m pleased to see so many of my colleagues join me today in standing up for renters rights.”

As of now, when an eviction is filed against a tenant, an official court record is produced, regardless if the filing was dismissed for being unfounded or retaliatory in nature.

This can prevent Coloradans and their families from accessing housing in the future.

The bill sponsored by Rep. Jackson would create an automatic suppression of court records when eviction proceedings are ongoing. The records would not become public until after the final court order is entered.

If an eviction filing is dismissed, the court recorder would also be removed from public view.