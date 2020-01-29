× Gardner will not vote for witnesses in impeachment trial of President Trump

DENVER — After weeks of speculation, Sen. Cory Gardner has made it official. He will not vote for additional witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump.

Gardner, who is seen as a vulnerable Republican nationally, is facing re-election this year. Gardner’s decision puts him on the side of Sen. Mitch McConnell and White House lawyers.

Democrats have argued for weeks that additional witnesses, such as former Ambassador John Bolton, should testify in the Senate.

Breaking: Gardner is a no on additional witnesses. #copolitics #impeachment — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) January 29, 2020

Earlier this week, the Washington Post reported that McConnell does not have the votes to block additional witnesses. Sen. Romney, Collins, and Murkowski have all indicated previously they would be open to witnesses.

Gardner’s statement:

“I do not believe we need to hear from an 18th witness. I have approached every aspect of this grave constitutional duty with the respect and attention required by law, and have reached this decision after carefully weighing the House managers and defense arguments and closely reviewing the evidence from the House, which included well over 100 hours of testimony from 17 witnesses.”