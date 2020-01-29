Fire erupts at high-rise apartment building near Brentwood for 2nd time since 2013

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) -- A fire is burning at a high-rise apartment building in the West Los Angeles area on Wednesday morning that was the scene of a destructive blaze just six years ago, officials said.

The flames erupted on the 6th floor of Barrington Plaza, located at 11740 Wilshire Blvd., around 8:37 a.m., according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert. The area is located in the Sawtelle neighborhood, right along the border of Brentwood.

A number of people have apparently jumped from the building to escape the blaze, according to the alert, which described the fire as “well developed.

A fire tore through the 11th floor of one of the three buildings at the apartment complex back in Oct. 2013, injuring eight people, displacing dozens of residents and causing millions of dollars in damages, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Wednesday’s fire was located in the exact same building that burned in 2013, Sky5 aerial video showed.

A photo tweeted by LAFD showed a person apparently hanging out of a window near the raging flames, and a firefighter attempted to rescue him or her.

The person was ultimately rescued, according to video posted to Twitter.