El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding missing 11-year-old

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

The sheriff’s office said that on Tuesday, it took a report for a juvenile runaway, Gannon Stauch.

Stauch’s step-mother last saw him in his home between 3:15 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday. The home is in the 6000 block of Mandan Drive in Security, which is just southeast of Colorado Springs.

The step-mother said that some time during the 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. time period, Stauch left the home to play at a nearby friend’s house. He has not been seen since.

Stauch is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue hooded jacket, jeans and tennis shoes.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday that its Major Crimes detectives have taken over the case. They are searching for evidence and taking all witness statements.

“This case was referred to Major Crimes for their ability to gather information and use great focus with their investigative training,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office’s Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or call 911, if appropriate.

“Any information may prove valuable in solving the case and could consist of things as simple as anyone remembering suspicious vehicles or people they saw in or around the area on the date of this incident,” the sheriff’s office said.