Developer planning apartments pays $1.7M for two more lots along Tennyson

DENVER — A developer has nabbed two more lots along Berkeley’s Tennyson Street for a planned apartment project.

Denver-based First Stone Development, led by Lenny Taub, paid $1.73 million last week for the structures at 4345 and 4347 Tennyson St., according to public records. Both are currently vacant.

Taub also owns the building next store at 4353 Tennyson St., having paid $900,000 for it in September 2018. That building has sat unused since children’s bookstore Second Star to the Right left for Platt Park last year.

Taub said he plans to build a three-story apartment building across the three lots, which have a combined 0.33 acres. It would have 42 units and ground-floor retail space.

“They’ll be small,” Taub said of the units. “They’ll be micros and one bedrooms, and the top-floor units will have a mezzanine.”

