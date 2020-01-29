Couple rescued after being stranded in remote Larimer County for 2 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. -- A man and a woman are safe after being stranded for two days in an isolated area of Larimer County.

On Sunday, the couple left for a trip in their truck down County Road 80C. The truck got stuck near Eaton Reservoir.

About 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office was notified the couple was stuck. The sheriff's office did not say how it was notified.

"It was also reported the man left the truck on Monday at about 11:15 a.m. to get help but had not returned," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

However, dispatchers were unable to track the couple's cellphones because there is very little service in the area.

The sheriff's office's Emergency Services Unit sent out a snowcat trying to find the couple.

A UCHealth helicopter was also searching. Its crew spotted the man Tuesday. He was suffering from hypothermia and was flown to a hospital.

The same helicopter was able to locate the woman in the truck. She was OK and was able to go home.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office suggests anyone traveling on remote roads should let loved ones know where they will be headed.