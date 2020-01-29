Colorado, Utah men plead not guilty to kidnapping, killing woman in southwest Nebraska

Posted 2:47 pm, January 29, 2020, by

IMPERIAL, Neb. — Two people accused of kidnapping and killing a woman in southwest Nebraska have pleaded not guilty.

Chase County District Court records say Kevin German, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Keonna Carter, of Taylorsville, Utah, entered the pleas Tuesday to charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping. A trial date is not listed.

They’re accused of leaving 22-year-old Annika Swanson, of Imperial, in a drainage pipe in a Chase County pasture on Nov. 14. The records say Carter told investigators that German beat up Swanson and, accompanied by Carter, forced Swanson down into the pipe.

Using Carter’s information, authorities found and recovered Swanson’s lightly clad body from the pipe. Her father had reported her missing three days earlier.

German also is suspected of kidnapping a 20-year-old woman who authorities have said is safe now.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.