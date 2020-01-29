Coloradans speak from quarantine after returning from Wuhan, China — epicenter of coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. -- It’s been a long couple of days for Christi Duerksen and her husband. The Loveland couple have spent the last five months teaching English at a university in Wuhan China, ground zero for the deadly coronavirus.

“There’s 11 million people -- it’s a huge city that no one has heard of,” Duerksen said.

But now, people around the world are familiar with the area. The virus has claimed more than 100 lives and more than 6,000 cases have spread across central China and the world, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

“Everyone that was there was in their apartments closed up, so it was a little bit isolating,” Duerksen said.

Duerksen was among the 200 Americans that landed in Southern California Wednesday morning, to be monitored at the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County. Duerksen was told the incubation period for the virus could be between three to 14 days. She’s taking a voluntary blood test to be thorough and see if she’s a carrier.

“They’re calling it quarantine,” Duerksen said. “That’s actually a lot scarier that it actually is feeling. If we’re sick and don’t know it, we don’t want to accidentally infect other people.”

There was a massive effort in Colorado -- from their family, to Loveland Mayor Jacki Marsh and Congressman Joe Neguse’s office -- to coordinate a safe flight home.

“To know like my family and other people were helping us out was incredible,” Duerksen said.

But with the national spotlight focused on this normally low-profile city, Duerksen hopes the stigma doesn’t stick. The couple plans to travel back once it’s safer to do so.

“What I want people to know is like, 'Yes, right now it is scary, but at the same time is, Wuhan is an incredible city to live in,'" Duerksen said. “The people are so friendly. The food is spicy and delicious.”