× Chance of evening rush snow today and Thursday in Denver

We have a chance of snow showers today for the evening rush hour in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins. Less than 1″ of accumulation. High 41 then falling.

The Mountains can expect snow developing, 1-4″ of accumulation. Highs in the 20s.

We’ll get a dry break before a 2nd storm system on Thursday arrives with another 1-4″ of mountain snow and snow showers in Denver for the PM Rush. 1″ or less accumulation.

Dry and warmer on Friday in the 50s.

Saturday and Sunday are sunny and abnormally warm in the 60s.

A strong cold front arrives late Monday into Tuesday with a 30 degree temperature drop and snow. Accumulation possible.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.