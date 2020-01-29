Canada geese killing debate continues in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The debate about whether to kill Canada geese in Denver is back.

Wednesday night, about 100 people packed a room at the University of Denver and talked about how they were opposed to Denver Parks and Recreation's decision to kill about 1,600 Canada geese last summer and the possibility of the city doing it again.

"It doesn’t do anything to the population at all," Dr. Marc Bekoff, a University of Colorado professor emeritus of ecology and evolutionary biology, told FOX31. "It’s a feel-good quick solution."

Bekoff was one of a number of speakers at the meeting.

Denver Parks and Recreation was not invited, but Colorado's first gentleman, Marlon Reis, was.

"I think one of the most important things we can do as community members, is give a voice to animals that don’t have a voice for themselves and to foster a community that strives for non-lethal solutions to human-animal conflicts," Reis said.

Scott Gilmore, a Parks and Recreation deputy manager, told FOX31 he was disappointed the city was not invited to the meeting.

He said it's possible more Canada geese could be killed later this year, but that decision has not yet been made.

The city received approval from the USDA last year to kill the Canada geese that permanently live in the city, saying their feces posed health issues and the geese harmed the ecosystem for other animals.

Gilmore said the city is once again trying to haze the Canada geese, hoping they fly north this spring. He also said workers will oil the Canada geese eggs so they won't hatch.