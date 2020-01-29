Aurora police start new initiatives to stem rising gun violence among youth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. – Aurora police have started several initiatives to address youth violence in the community in the wake of rising gun violence.

The recent shooting at Aurora Town Center mall that killed a 17-year-old and a shooting at The Courtyards at Buckley that injured several juveniles are top priorities for law enforcement, city leaders and community leaders.

Interim police Chief Vanessa Wilson sat down with FOX31’s Deborah Takahara. Wilson outlined several initiatives the police department has started in the past six weeks.

APD has formed a violent crime task force.

“With this group, what they are going to be doing is directed by division chief to go out and put people in jail that are committing these crimes. They are going to try to go and suppress crime in the area of high visibility and then track these people down and get them into custody as quickly as possible. Since Jan. 1, our gang unit, our FAST unit, which is Fugitive Apprehension and Suppression Team, RAVEN, Regional Anti Violence Enforcement Network, Homeland Security, AFT, US Marshals and other federal and state partners are working to share information. Our goal is to track violent criminals, get them off the streets quicker. What we want to do to impact crime is take those violent offenders off the street and do it quickly. We want to take the guns off the streets so they don’t continue to victimize the communities in which we live," Wilson said.

APD has started a non-fatal shooting review board.

“If someone’s not struck by bullet, that’s just a homicide that didn’t occur. By the grace of God, we’re not counting right now. We’re going to be collecting those casings from those scenes and taking a look at each and every one of those incidences and making sure we are sharing that information across the board with crime analysts here, through kayak, across [the] metro area so we can connect the dots when we see a similarity or pattern," Wilson said.

Wilson has started a Youth Community Advisory Committee, where she will meet directly with youngsters once a month.

"We want the kids to have a voice and have a voice directly to the chief of police and let me know what they think we should do because they have the answers and I don’t think we give youth as much credit as they deserve. They know what’s going on in the community, they know whats going to work for them and their peers and they may have an out-of-the-box solution I may never be able to come up with on my own," she said.

Wilson wants to engage the community.

"People are afraid. We don’t want them to just wonder what the police cars are doing out there. We want them to come and talk to us, we will tell them what’s happening, it’s safe. These are isolated incidents. We’re not going to ignore these incidents, but I don’t want people to feel fear in this community. This is a safe place to live and we are doing everything we possibly can to address those issues," she said.

At the mall, Wilson said APD has added a second full-time uniformed officer in addition to having the gang unit, the bike unit and the tactical team walking through the mall. She also said the mall has private security and hires off-duty police officers.

Working with community groups, nonprofit groups and grass-roots groups is also part of the equation. It's an idea welcomed by Sharletta Evans. Her 3-year-old son was killed by teenagers in a drive-by shooting in Denver 24 years ago. She started a group called "5280 Survivors!" She works with youth to help them overcome traumatic incidents in their lives.

“We’re targeting those who have lost siblings, friends to violence who are dealing with trauma. We have generations of our youth that have dealt with loss of siblings, loss of friends, and have not confronted that grief and sorrow. That is exactly what is leading to youth violence," Evans said.

Evans has a youth leadership group starting in February, open to at-risk teenagers.

“Our program is a soft-touch therapy that is kind of hidden through all the activities to where they are able to express themselves and release that pain. We want to be able to confront those things. We want to make changes in the community," she said.

The organization offers incentives to keep the teens in the 14-week after-school program.

“We provide rental assistance, utility assistance to families who complete the 14-week program for that individual and family unit. Making changes in the community is so important for me to be that voice and to really solicit to mothers and fathers who have lost to violence to be a voice. And you will be surprised how much you will heal when you give back. If we aren’t present as parents with our children, they are left alone," Evans said.

She is hoping to work with Aurora police in making the community safer for kids.

“It knocked on my door unexpectedly. That’s the fear: who’s next If we don’t do something about it -- who’s next?” Evans said.