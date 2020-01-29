× 3 gang members found guilty of killing Denver-area woman they labeled a ‘snitch’

GOLDEN, Colo. — A Jefferson County jury found three men guilty for their roles in the kidnapping and killing of a local woman in November 2018, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Gang members Abel Candy Gallegos, 36; Alonso Quintana, 28; and Rene Francisco Rosales, 36, were each found guilty of multiple counts for the death of 28-year-old Cymone Reyna Duran.

Early in 2018, Duran identified Quintana in a line-up following a shooting in Adams County.

“She was labeled a snitch by the three gang members,” the DA’s office said.

Gallegos approached Duran on social media. On Nov. 5, 2018, she met with him, Rosales and others at a Denver home.

Duran left the house with Rosales and Gallegos. Rosales went home. Meanwhile, Gallegos took Duran to a parking lot at West Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street, where he had arranged to meet Quintana.

According to the DA’s office, Quintana and Gallegos then assaulted Duran and forced her into the back seat of a car.

The two men drove her to a dark area at West Seventh Avenue and Nile Street in Golden.

Gallegos and Quintana shot Duran 10 times as she begged for her life, the DA’s office said. The men left the area before returning and setting Duran’s body on fire.

“The three men were tried together in a trial that lasted three weeks. The jury heard from 50 witnesses and saw over 400 pieces of evidence. They deliberated just four hours before returning their guilty verdicts,” the DA’s office said.

Quintana was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, two counts of crime of violence, retaliation against a witness or victim and violation of bail bond conditions.

Gallegos was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, two counts of crime of violence, retaliation against a witness or victim, tampering with a dead body, tampering with physical evidence and possession with intent to manufacture or dispense a controlled substance.

Rosales was found guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, tampering with a dead body, accessory to crime and tampering with physical evidence.

Gallegos will be sentenced Friday. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. Quintana will be sentenced on Feb. 24. He also faces life in prison without parole. Rosales will also be sentenced Feb. 24. The DA’s office says he faces a “significant prison sentence,” but did not provide a possible length.