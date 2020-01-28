× Woman killed in Aurora shooting identified

AURORA, Colo. — The woman killed in a shooting on North Potomac Street in Aurora on Monday has been identified as 67-year-old Mae Rose Garth, the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

About 9:20 a.m. Monday, Aurora Police Department officers arrived at 641 N. Potomac St. on a reported shooting. The address is near the junction of East Sixth Avenue and Interstate 225.

Police found Garth inside an apartment with a gunshot wound, police said.

Garth was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said they have detained a person of interest.

“We do know that the victim and person of interest are related but their exact relationship is not being released at this time,” APD said.

According to police, there is no threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Aurora police Agt. Krieger at: 303-739-6113.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.