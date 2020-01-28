× ‘Large boulder the size of a small boulder’; The internet is confused about a tweet from San Miguel Sheriff

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo.– A tweet posted on Monday by the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office has the internet going crazy with confusion.

The tweet read, “Large boulder the size of a small boulder is completely blocking east-bound lane Highway 145 mm78 at Silverpick Rd. Please use caution and watch for emergency vehicles in the area.”

Large boulder the size of a small boulder is completely blocking east-bound lane Highway 145 mm78 at Silverpick Rd. Please use caution and watch for emergency vehicles in the area. pic.twitter.com/EVMmDf0IJu — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) January 27, 2020

So what does that even mean? A “large boulder the size of a small boulder” doesn’t exactly make sense. If you’re confused, you’re not alone.

One reply said, “I think we should be grateful it wasn’t a large boulder the size of a large boulder.”

I think we should be grateful it wasn’t a large boulder the size of a large boulder. — ⚜️Rob Anderson for Louisiana (@RobAnderson2018) January 28, 2020

“ah yes a large boulder the size of a small boulder” shared another person.

ah yes a large boulder the size of a small boulder — joshua rush (@JoshuaRush) January 27, 2020

Another person replied, “Theres a large boulder the size of a small boulder in the road. Please use caution when moving around the medium sized boulder because giant boulders can be pretty dangerous even when they’re tiny.”

Theres a large boulder the size of a small boulder in the road. Please use caution when moving around the medium sized boulder because giant boulders can be pretty dangerous even when they're tiny — America Guy (@that_guy5531) January 27, 2020

The tweet has since been retweeted more than 24,000 times with 123,000 likes and more than 5,000 responses.