× Third test for coronavirus in Colorado comes back negative

DENVER — A third test of a person in Colorado for possible coronavirus has come back negative. The CDC shared the test results with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Monday night.

The CDPHE says it believes the risk for coronavirus in Colorado is low. It noted that having several cases investigated in a situation like this is normal, with extra caution in looking for people with symptoms.

There have been two other people tested in Colorado, both coming back negative.

The state is keeping a webpage updated with details on the virus in Colorado.