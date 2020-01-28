Snow moves back in Wednesday before big weekend warm-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Another winter storm will move into Colorado Wednesday. Snow will start early Wednesday morning in western Colorado and the mountains before sliding east toward the Front Range.

Denver and the Front Range will see chances for a few flurries or light showers by late morning, with better chances for heavier snow bands late Wednesday evening. These showers will be very hit-and-miss, so not every area on the Front Range and Denver will see snow.

Temperatures will stay in the low 40s Wednesday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.

Snow showers will end by early Thursday morning. Totals will be light similar to Monday's system. For metro Denver and the Front Range, totals will be anywhere from nothing up to a half of an inch. Places along the Palmer Divide or into the foothills have the chance to stack up an inch or two, mostly on the cooler surfaces. The mountains will see 2 to 6 inches.

Drier weather will move in Friday and into the weekend. High temperatures will hit the 60s on both Saturday and Sunday, making for great weather to be outside.

Another storm moves in Monday and Tuesday, rapidly cooling temperatures and bringing another chance of snow to Colorado.

