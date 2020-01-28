Photo Gallery: Remembering the Challenger crew who was killed 34 years ago

FLORIDA–   Challenger launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Jan. 28, 1986. Shortly after liftoff, the space shuttle’s external fuel tank collapsed, causing what looked like an explosion, and the shuttle broke apart and fell approximately 46,000 feet to the Atlantic Ocean, killing the seven crew members aboard.

Gregory Jarvis, Ronald McNair, Ellison Onizuka, Judith Resnik, Mike Smith, Dick Scobee and  New Hampshire teacher, Christa McAuliffe. She was the first civilian teacher ever chosen for a space mission.

We’re remembering the crew, 34 years later.

