× Northglenn settles officer-involved shooting lawsuit for $8.75 million

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — The city of Northglenn said Tuesday that it settled a lawsuit regarding an officer-involved shooting for $8.75 million.

On Dec. 13, 2017, Northglenn Police Department officers tried to contact the driver and passenger of an allegedly stolen vehicle in the 10400 block of Franklin Way.

According to the city, the driver, Jeremy Patscheck, was asked to comply with instructions.

“Officers perceived that Mr. Patscheck drove in reverse toward officers and in response fired shots,” the city said in a statement.

Patscheck was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Serina Minella, was paralyzed.

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Investigation Team investigated. In April 2018, based on the results of the investigation, District Attorney Dave Young said evidence did not support the filing of criminal charges against the officers.

The settlement was reached in late December. It was handled by outside attorneys retained by the city’s insurer.

“City elected officials and staff leadership agreed that a public trial would prolong the tragedy and serve no one well, especially the injured party facing significant medical needs and costs,” the city said.

“This is a tragic incident – a shooting, resulting in severe injury to a young woman and loss of life is never the outcome we hope for,” said NPD Chief Jim May in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the families, friends and all those associated or involved in this incident. My sincere hope is this offers some closure and supports the healing process for us all.”

The four officers involved are no longer with NPD. Three are no longer employed by the city; the fourth is in a civilian position.