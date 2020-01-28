Forecast: Dry ahead of another snow chance on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Our snow-less streak came to an end on Monday when DIA measured 0.5" of snowfall. 29 full days had passed since our last measurable snowfall.

Today is a dry day statewide. Sunshine in Denver, high of 47 degrees.

The mountains stay dry today, highs will be in the 20s and 30s.

The next storm system arrives on Wednesday with 1-4 inches of mountain snowfall. Another shot of snow arrives on Thursday, 1-4 inches of additional snowfall.

Denver could get brushed by a snow shower on Wednesday evening and again on Thursday morning and evening. Possibly a 0.5 inch of snow accumulation, with quick melting.

Significantly drier Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Highs reach 50-60 degrees on Friday and Saturday. Sunday is even warmer with mid-60s across the Front Range.

Snow and colder temps are possible Monday-Tuesday next week.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.