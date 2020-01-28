Neighbors worry after drivers seen blowing through stop signs near popular Denver park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – A Denver mother is calling for change in the neighborhood around Sloan’s Lake Park when it comes to stop signs.

“We do have a lot of stop signs in the area and for the amount of traffic, it just, it’s not feasible,” Deziree Sierra told FOX31.

A Denver native, Sierra has been living near Sheridan Boulevard and West Colfax Avenue for the past 13 years. She believes there have been more traffic problems ever since more condos, row homes and apartments have been built.

She says every morning, she witnesses multiple vehicles on both Colfax and West 17th Avenue between Zenobia Street and Lowell Boulevard failing to stop at stop signs.

“Cars are not stopping. They’re just following one another through the stop sign,” she said.

Sierra worries about children walking to and from school as well as other pedestrians visiting nearby restaurants and Sloan’s Lake Park.

“We’ve got children walking. And I understand that the roads are busy but I feel as though I’m dodging an accident every single morning,” she said.

According to Denver Vision Zero data, there have been two serious accidents on that stretch of 17th since 2013. There have been considerably more in that same area of Colfax. The map has labeled Colfax as a “High Injury Network” corridor where there is a pattern of crashes causing serious or fatal injuries.

“There has got to be a solution,” Sierra said.

According to the Denver Police Department, residents concerned about habitual traffic problems should “contact the community resource officers in their district to discuss the issue and ways to address it, including targeted enforcement.”

Additionally, DPD reminds drivers to follow the traffic laws.