Missing Michigan kids believed to be in Colorado, authorities say

DENVER — Two missing children from Michigan are believed to be in Colorado, authorities said Tuesday.

Bentley Dunkelberger, 7, and Karley Dunkelberger, 9, were last seen in Battle Creek, Michigan. They have been missing since at least Jan. 22, but authorities did not say exactly when the children disappeared.

Law enforcement officials in Michigan say the children are potentially in the company of their parents, Rebecca and Dennis Dunkelberger. The parents have a history of drug use and violent tendencies when together.

Additionally, Rebecca has a cognitive disorder.

The four may be traveling in a black 2013 Kia Sorento with Michigan license plates 4LUV90.

Bentley Dunkelberger is white, 3 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 46 pounds. He has short brown hair and blue eyes. He speaks with a stutter and may be wearing glasses.

Karley Dunkelberger is white, 3 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 61 pounds. She has blond shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She is autistic.

Rebecca Dunkelberger, 37, is white, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Dennis Dunkelberger, 42, is white, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has short brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees the vehicle, the parents or the children is asked to call 911.