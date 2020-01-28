× Man charged with murder after allegedly beating his grandmother to death in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man has been charged following the beating death of his grandmother last month.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that John Power Swenson, 24, is charged with first-degree murder.

On Dec. 9, 2019, Westminster police officers responded to a welfare check at the East Bay Senior Housing complex at 3720 W. 68th Ave.

When officers arrived, they found 75-year-old Linda Shomberg in a pool of blood on the floor of a bedroom in her apartment.

She was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette.

Swenson has been in Denver County jail since December.

He appeared in Adams County District Court Tuesday morning. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 18.