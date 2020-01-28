× Lucky’s Market Chapter 11: Grocer looking to unload real estate and sell stores that aren’t closing

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Everything is up for sale at Lucky’s Market.

The Boulder County-based grocery store chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday, less than a week after its plans to close 32 of its 39 stores became clear.

In court filings, the company said it is trying to unload the real estate for the stores it is closing. It also said it is trying to sell the seven stores that it previously said will remain open. The latter list includes two Colorado locations, in North Boulder and Fort Collins.

The company also told the state in a Friday letter that it plans to lay off all 202 employees at its headquarters at 6328 Monarch Place in Niwot by April 7.

In the company’s primary bankruptcy filing, filed in Delaware, Lucky’s Market Parent Company said it owes between $500 million and $1 billion and has between $100 million and $500 million in assets. The company owes between 10,001 and 25,000 creditors, including its largest creditor UNFI, a wholesale food distributor based in Rhode Island, which is owed approximately $13.26 million.

