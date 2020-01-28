× Justin Bieber bringing ‘Changes Tour’ to Empower Field at Mile High

DENVER– Valentine’s Day just got a little sweeter. Justin Bieber will bring his Changes Tour to Empower Field at Mile High on June 13.

Tickets will go on sale on Valentine’s Day, February 14, at 10 a.m. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, February 13 at 10 a.m.

Bieber was scheduled to perform at Mile High on August 12, 2017 but cancelled the remaining 15 stops on his World Purpose Tour due to “unforeseen circumstances.”