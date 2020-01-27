× Truck crashes sideways into parked cars at home in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo.– Brighton police say one person was injured after a truck crashed sideways into two cars parked at a home in Brighton on Monday morning.

Police said the crash happened in the 200 Block of South 2nd Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

The driver was taken to the hospital. The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The identity and gender of the person who was injured in the crash has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.