Football season coincides with tax season! If you made less than $56,000 in 2019 you can get free tax help from an IRS Certified Preparer. Tax Help Colorado is hosting a Taxathon event where you could also find out if you're eligible for valuable cash-back tax credits!

Be sure to mark this date on your calendar February 1st. Tax Help Colorado is hosting a free Taxathon from 8am to 5pm at the Community College of Denver.

They'll offer free tax preparation for households that made $56,000 or less in 2019. Just be sure to bring your photo ID, social security number or an ITIN card for all family members as well as all of your tax documents for last year. For more information on the event as well as transportation and parking details visit GetMyRefundColorado.org or contact GetAheadColorado.org.