Stationery chain Papyrus, with four Denver-area stores, to close following bankruptcy filing

DENVER — Another greeting card store is closing up shop.

Papyrus plans to close all of its locations after parent company Schurman Retail Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week.

Papyrus has four Denver-area locations: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, Denver Pavilions along the 16th Street Mall, Park Meadows and Flatiron Crossing. The company sells calendars, gift wrap, gifts, greeting cards and more.

This news comes as two Hallmark stores are set to close in Denver, one in Cherry Creek and the second along Colorado Boulevard.

Store employees confirmed all locations are closing but didn’t know when. On Friday, the company’s website said all items are 20% to 40% percent off and sales are final.

