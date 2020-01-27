Remembering a legend: A look back at Kobe Bryant’s life in pictures

Posted 5:35 am, January 27, 2020

DENVER– Kobe Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. He was 41.

Nine people died in the helicopter crash that killed basketball legend Bryant — including his daughter, Gianna, and her basketball teammate.

The group was flying to Thousand Oaks, California, Sunday for a basketball game, where Gianna was expected to play and Bryant was expected to coach.

We wanted to take a look back on the life of Bryant.  Here are some of the most popular photos from his career in the NBA.

