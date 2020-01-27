Forecast: Rain mixes with snow in Denver, little to no accumulation expected

Posted 5:09 am, January 27, 2020, by , Updated at 05:20AM, January 27, 2020
Data pix.

DENVER-- We have a chance for rain/snow today in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.  Timeline: 11 a.m. to 6 .p.m.

1 inch or less accumulation for the Front Range.  1-4 inches for the Foothills and Mountains.

It's been 30 days since our last measurable snowfall in Denver.  We are tied for the least snowy January on record with 2003 and 1947.

Forecast snowfall today. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Dry on Tuesday.

Next storm system arrives Wednesday-Thursday with another 1-4 inches of Mountain snow and a 30% chance of a rain/snow mix in Denver.  It could trickle into Thursday.

There's another very small and fast moving front that blows through Thursday night/overnight.  We could see a rain/snow shower briefly.

Turning drier and sunny on Friday.

An abnormally warm and dry weekend ahead.  60 degrees is possible both days in Denver.

A colder, snowier pattern settles in Monday-Tuesday.

7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Pinpoint Weather team from FOX31 and Channel 2

Pinpoint Weather team: Matt Makens, Christine Rapp, Chris Tomer, Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser, Brooks Garner, and Jessica Lebel.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.