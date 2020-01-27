Forecast: Rain mixes with snow in Denver, little to no accumulation expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- We have a chance for rain/snow today in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Timeline: 11 a.m. to 6 .p.m.

1 inch or less accumulation for the Front Range. 1-4 inches for the Foothills and Mountains.

It's been 30 days since our last measurable snowfall in Denver. We are tied for the least snowy January on record with 2003 and 1947.

Dry on Tuesday.

Next storm system arrives Wednesday-Thursday with another 1-4 inches of Mountain snow and a 30% chance of a rain/snow mix in Denver. It could trickle into Thursday.

There's another very small and fast moving front that blows through Thursday night/overnight. We could see a rain/snow shower briefly.

Turning drier and sunny on Friday.

An abnormally warm and dry weekend ahead. 60 degrees is possible both days in Denver.

A colder, snowier pattern settles in Monday-Tuesday.

