Proposal to end death penalty in Colorado goes before committee

DENVER — Dozens of family members of murder victims are spending Monday at the state Capitol debating whether to repeal the death penalty in Colorado.

Senate Bill 100, which would end the death penalty in the state, was brought before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday afternoon.

"The death penalty in Colorado is a stain on our history,” said Sharletta Jones, whose 3-year-old son was killed in Denver in 1995.

Supporters of Senate Bill 100, like Jones, believe the death penalty costs taxpayers too much money and isn’t effective.

Jones said she would rather see the money put toward programs that help curb violence in the first place.

"These are the programs that are getting slashed so that our state budget can afford to seek the death penalty,” she said.

On the other hand, supporters of the death penalty, who don’t want to see it repealed, argue there would be no cost savings if it vanished.

"In fact, if our concern is for victims, we should leave this on the books,” said George Brauchler, district attorney for the 18th Judicial District in Colorado.

Brauchler also argued Colorado is using the death penalty accordingly.

"If we’re going to repeal the death penalty, it shouldn’t be this committee or even people under this gold dome that do this. Let’s send this to the people who want to weigh in on the morality of the state. Let’s send it to the state an let their voters weigh in on it,” he said.

The Senate Judiciary Committee meeting is expected to last long into the night.