× Pitkin County officials name D.C. man as snowmobile crash victim

ASPEN, Colo. — Pitkin County authorities say a Washington, D.C. man died in a snowmobile crash on the backside of Aspen Mountain.

The Aspen Times reported 40-year-old John Boyd died in the accident that was reported to emergency officials around 7:20 p.m. Saturday.

The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office says the cause and manner of death are under investigation and an autopsy is expected to be performed.

Another snowmobile rider who was with Boyd told authorities they were going down a hill at normal speed when Boyd went off the road and crashed.

Boyd’s sister says he was on vacation at the time.