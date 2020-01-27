× Patrick Frazee files notice to appeal conviction for murder of fiancee Kelsey Berreth

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — The man serving a life sentence for killing his fiancee in Woodland Park has filed notice that he will appeal his conviction. The Notice of Appeal was filed on Jan. 6 at the Court of Appeals in Denver, according to the clerk at the Teller County Courthouse.

Patrick Frazee, 33, was found guilty in November of killing 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth on Thanksgiving 2018.

The court document filed earlier this month is the first step in the appeal process.

Frazee was brought to trial for beating Berreth to death with a baseball bat while their young daughter was nearby.

He was found guilty on a total of six counts: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of tampering with a body, and three counts of solicitation to commit murder.

Frazee was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 156 years. Prosecutors had not sought the death penalty in the case.

