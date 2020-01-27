× One person killed in crash involving pedestrian in Aurora, lane closures on Peoria Street

AURORA, Colo.– Aurora police say one person was killed in a crash Monday morning that involved a pedestrian.

The crash happened near 17th Avenue and Peoria Street around 6:20 a.m.

Police said the northbound lanes of Peoria Street are closed at 17th Avenue. There is no estimated time on when the lanes will reopen.

The identity and gender of the person who was killed has not been released.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.