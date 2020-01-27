× Woman killed in Aurora shooting stemming from family disturbance, police not searching for suspects

AURORA, Colo.– Aurora police say a woman was killed in a shooting Monday morning.

Police said the shooting happened in the 640 Block of North Potomac around 9:48 a.m during a family disturbance.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said they have detained a person of interest.

According to police, there is no threat to the community.