Woman killed in Aurora shooting stemming from family disturbance, police not searching for suspects
AURORA, Colo.– Aurora police say a woman was killed in a shooting Monday morning.
Police said the shooting happened in the 640 Block of North Potomac around 9:48 a.m during a family disturbance.
The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police said they have detained a person of interest.
According to police, there is no threat to the community.