Multiple people dead, 7 missing after massive fire at Alabama park

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) – Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro.
Crews were called to the park around 12:30 a.m. Authorities told WHNT B-Dock was destroyed.
Scottsboro Fire said multiple people were killed, with seven missing as of 6 a.m. Seven people were taken to the hospital in stable condition as well. 35 boats were destroyed.
17 agencies are on the scene, some with search and rescue boats.
The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency asked the public to avoid all land and water areas around Jackson County Park until further notice.