Medical examiner identifies victim in south Denver domestic violence-related homicide

DENVER — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the victim in a suspected domestic violence-related homicide as 38-year-old Karen Morales.

On the night of Jan. 23, Denver police responded to a residence near South University Boulevard and East Harvard Avenue.

Police say that upon arrival at the home, officers and medical responders observed damaged furniture and apparent blood spatter throughout the residence.

They then discovered Morales lying unresponsive on an air mattress in a bedroom. She had a laceration to her forehead and bruises and abrasions on her face and head.

A black belt was wrapped around her upper arms and passed across her torso, police said.

According to police, Thomas Garcia, 38, is being investigated for first-degree murder in connection to Morales’ death.

The medical examiner’s office said the cause and manner of death are pending investigation.