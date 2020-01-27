Grand Junction doctor accused of using own sperm instead of anonymous donors’ tries to dismiss lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. -- A western Colorado fertility doctor being sued for allegedly using his own sperm to impregnate several women says the women don’t have a legal complaint because they requested artificial insemination from an anonymous donor and that’s what they received.

“I think that’s a very self-serving version of the word 'anonymous,'" attorney Patrick Fitz-Gerald said.

Fitz-Gerald, who represents the families suing Dr. Paul Jones, said the anonymity should benefit both sides, including the sperm donor.

As many as six families have filed a lawsuit alleging negligence and fraud against Jones for using his own sperm in several successful artificial insemination procedures from 1975 to 1989.

Jones’ legal team filed a motion to dismiss the claims against him on Dec. 27 on the grounds that the statute of limitations had expired.

The families discovered Jones was the biological father through DNA testing.

“Number one, it wasn’t discovered until very recently and, number two, we also believe there were acts done here or omissions done to mislead our clients or hide this information and that statute covers this as well,” Fitz-Gerald said.

“He told my mom the donor would resemble my father,” alleged victim Maia Emmons-Boring said, adding, “He said it would be a medical student.”

The recent motion filed by Jones’ attorney states, “There is no mistake that none of the Spouses nor the Children were ever physically harmed as a result of their alleged ancestral findings."

“Just emotionally knowing I’m related to a man who seems like he has no moral compass and thinks he did nothing wrong, it is a concern of what we inherit personality-wise from him and what our children inherit from their grandfather,” Emmons-Boring said.

Emmons-Boring’s potential half-sibling Shawna Hults tells FOX31 the motion is preposterous to her.

"We are up to approximately 15 half-siblings. If I had not left the Western Slope, I could have married one of my brothers,” Hults said, adding, “This could have happened to someone and they are not aware."

FOX31 called and texted Jones, emailed his attorneys and the attorneys representing the clinic Women’s Health Care of Western Colorado, where the fertility treatments were performed. Our messages have gone unanswered.

On Nov. 1, Jones voluntarily surrendered his medical license. He denied allegations that he used his own "fresh sperm" to impregnate multiple patients.