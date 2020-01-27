Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last summer, the FDA released data linking grain-free diets to heart issues in dogs. This topic was in the national news again recently.

Dr. Beth Spencer at Goodheart Animal Health Center is passionate about eliminating grain-free diets in pets and educating Denver's pet owners about the dangers of this choice. In the short time that Goodheart has been open (2 months), Dr. Spencer has already diagnosed heart disease in dogs due to their owner's choice of pet food. There is no evidence that these diets provide a benefit for dogs and we now know that they may be harmful or fatal for some.