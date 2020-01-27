Golden's Restaurant week is coming up from January 31-February 9th and there's never a better time to visit the town of Golden. There are more than a dozen restaurants participating in this week long dinning experience. Participating restaurants will offer specials such as two for one cocktails, discounted entrees, three course dinners and many more.
Here is a list of participating restaurants:
- Bella Colibri- Three course meal: antipasto (appetizer), entree, and dessert for $35 per person. Choose from two antipasti, three entrees, and cannoli for dessert.
- Bridgewater Grill- Receive a complimentary dessert with the purchase of an entrée.
- The Buffalo Rose -Purchase 1 entree, get a second entree for 50% off. Limit 1 special per party.
- Café 13–Loaded nachos with 2 margaritas for $15 during Happy Hour from 3-6pm.
- El Dorado Mexican Restaurant– 2-for-1 house margaritas and 2-for-1 shots on all Exotico Tequilas.
- Tributary Food Hall & Drinkery - Enjoy 50% off select bottles of wine all week long and $4 craft cocktails from 3-6 pm. Mention "Golden Restaurant Week" to a server and receive a Tributary Passport, which features ongoing specials.
- Colorado Plus 49 Cidery & Pub - 50% off flights with any food purchase and $1 off all appetizers.
- Golden Sweets- Present your dinner receipt from that evening from a downtown Golden restaurant and receive 20% off the sweet dessert of your choice.
- Cheese Ranch - 5 O’Clock flights - 3 cheese plate with 2 glasses of wine or beer for $18.00.
- Woody’s Wood-Fired Pizza- Italian Dinner for Two ($49.99): Parmesan garlic knot appetizer, two salads from the salad bar, two orders of homemade ricotta-stuffed manicotti and a bottle of wine.
- Bob’s Atomic Burgers- A burger with two toppings, small side, and drink for $10.
- Miners Saloon- Pick six charcuterie plus a bottle of wine (J Lohr Cabernet, Kendall Jackson Chardonnay or Benvolio Pinot Grigio) for $40.
- Old Capitol Grill & Smokehouse- Two entrees and a bottle of wine for $59.95. Entrees: Salmon Steak w/celery root puree, broccoli rabe, sundried tomatoes, chili garlic; New York Strip (8-oz) w/garlic mashed potatoes and roasted carrots; and Roast Chicken w/ragu of baby carrots, potatoes, roasted mushrooms, English peas.
- Launch Espresso Food Spirits -- Two glasses of wine and a charcuterie board for $20.
- Nomad Taqueria and Beer Garden - Kids eat free with the purchase of an entree.
- Jolynn's & the BC Underground – Enjoy a free Cracklin' Chicken Dip with the purchase of two entrees.
- Snarf's - Free cookie or cup of soup with purchase of a 7" or 12" sandwich
- Bono’s Italian Restaurant – Lasagna dinner for two for $39.99: BOLANO Appetizer, 2 Lasagna Entrees, and 2 Glasses of Wine.
