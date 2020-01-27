Dry weather moves back in Tuesday before next winter storm arrives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Snow showers will push southeast of Denver onto the eastern Plains Monday night. Up to an inch of accumulation is possible on the Plains and Palmer Divide. Accumulation isn't likely in metro Denver.

Drier weather will move in on Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Our next storm system will arrive on Wednesday, bringing mountain snow and a 20-percent chance of rain/snow mixed showers on the Front Range. Denver once again will not pick up any big accumulations from this storm but it is possible that some areas see an inch or two of accumulation.

A few lingering snow showers are possible early Thursday morning with drier conditions the rest of the day.

Warmer and dry weather will move in for Friday and into the weekend.

Temperatures will heat up to the 60s on Saturday and Sunday before another storm moves in on Monday.

