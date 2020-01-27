× Coroner: Woman, 17-month-old son died in suspected murder-suicide in Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — A woman appears to have killed her young son before killing herself in Rocky Mountain National Park last week, according to a report published Monday by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

Tristen Watson, a 24-year-old woman from Colorado Springs, died from a gunshot wound to the head. Christopher Watson, Tristen’s 17-month-old son, also died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner’s office.

Tristen’s manner of death is listed as suicide; Christopher’s is listed as homicide.

On Friday, RMNP officials were notified of a suicidal subject who was likely inside the park.

Tristen’s vehicle was found near Upper Beaver Meadows Road.

Park rangers found the Watsons dead during the afternoon. Park officials did not say exactly where the bodies were discovered.

No additional details about the case have been released.