CDC tests 3 Colorado patients for possible coronavirus, health department says risk of virus is 'low'

DENVER– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the CDC has investigated three possible cases of coronavirus so far in Colorado, all with travel history to China. Two of those patients have tested negative and results on the third are pending at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a release sent out Monday.

The CDPHE said the risk to the general public for the novel coronavirus in Colorado is low.

“At this time of year, there are many causes of respiratory illness in Colorado and around the globe,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state communicable disease epidemiologist, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “It’s understandable that people may be worried about the appearance of a new virus, but the health risk to the general public in Colorado remains low.”

The CDPHE said it’s normal for them to investigate certain cases like these out of an abundance of caution.

According to the CDC, symptoms of coronavirus infection may include fever, cough and/or shortness of breath and usually appear within two to 14 days. Anyone experiencing these symptoms, who also has a recent history of travel to China, especially Wuhan City, should first call a healthcare provider, urgent care, or hospital for instructions before going to a clinic or emergency room.